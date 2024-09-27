Heavy rain in Sikkim triggers multiple landslides, damages bridge

Gangtok, Sep 27 (PTI) Heavy rains in Sikkim over the last three days have triggered multiple landslides in several areas and caused significant damage to the old Rang-Rang bridge, considered the gateway to the northern part of the state, officials said on Friday.

With the bridge down, Mangan district headquarters is cut off from the rest of the state. The alternative route via Dzongu is also blocked due to damage to the Sankhalang bridge last year.

The district administration is currently assessing the damage and working to restore connectivity as soon as possible, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state over the next two days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In Soreng district’s Daramdin area, several villages have reported numerous landslides that have damaged homes and resulted in livestock losses. The district administration is evaluating the extent of the damage, and relief measures are underway.

Additionally, the NHPC power plant's dams (Teesta Low Dam III and IV) have been opened to maintain safe water levels in the reservoirs, officials said.

NHPC has alerted residents living along the Teesta River about the water release and advised them to avoid the riverbanks along NH10 due to potential flooding risks, they said.

Traffic congestion has been reported along NH-10 due to multiple landslides, with tourists experiencing delays of three to four hours. They have been advised to use the alternative route via Lava and Kalimpong, officials said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) urged the people to avoid unnecessary travel in the wake of torrential downpour lashing Sikkim over the past three days with no end in sight.

"We request all citizens to avoid unnecessary travel unless necessary and stay safe and vigilant," SKM spokesperson Bikas Basnet said in a statement.

He also urged the party cadres to remain vigilant and to assist people wherever relief and rescue efforts are required in Sikkim due to heavy rains taking place in the state.

He said that the people should stay alert and in case of any emergency may contact local authorities like the SDM, BDO and police officials.

Basnet also said that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is monitoring the situation closely and is in constant touch with the authorities. PTI COR KDK MNB SBN SBN