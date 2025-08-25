Heavy rain in Uttarakhand; relief, rescue operations continue at disaster-hit places

Dehradun, Aug 25 (PTI) Relief and rescue operations continued at disaster-hit places in Uttarakhand, including Dharali and Tharali, even as rain lashed several parts of the state on Monday.

According to the officials, 68 people are missing in Dharali and one in Tharali.

The Meteorological Department had issued an 'orange’ alert for heavy rains in many districts of the state for Monday, in view of which holiday was declared in schools in many districts, including Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Nainital and Chamoli.

Amid the intermittent rains, search and rescue operations are underway in the disaster-hit Dharali in Uttarkashi district and Tharali in Chamoli district by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police as well as various agencies of the state government.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) said that ration and other essential items are being supplied daily through several helicopters in the affected areas of Dharali.

However, due to bad weather on Monday, the helicopters could not fly.

The SEOC said that in view of the rain situation, the Uttarkashi district administration has been instructed to store ration for 15 days.

On August 5, almost half the village was destroyed in a severe flood in the Khirgad rain drain in Dharali.

Water is being drained from the lake formed due to stoppage of water flow of Bhagirathi river in Harshil, but efforts are being made by the Army, District Administration and SDRF with the help of JCB machines etc. to increase the amount of water drainage.

The SEOC said that 150-200 metres of the Harshil-Dharali road is still waterlogged, on which the Army is constructing an alternate footpath by installing 'Hasco Box'.

According to this, on Sunday late evening, due to rain, the flow of water increased in the Telagad rain drain located in front of the army camp in Harshil, after which the army personnel and personnel of other agencies working there were sent to safer places.

After that, a large amount of water and debris came from the Telagad drain during the night, due to which the administration has been asked to immediately survey the upper areas of Telagad using drones and take protective measures.

On the other hand, water is being continuously drawn out from the lake built on the Yamuna river at Syanachatti on the Yamunotri National Highway in the Barkot area of ​​Uttarkashi district and at present the water level is about three feet below the bridge.

On the evening of 21 August, during heavy rains, the debris in the Gadhgad rain drain obstructed the flow of the Yamuna at Syanachatti, forming a temporary lake, due to which many hotels and houses were inundated and a part of the bridge was also submerged.

According to SEOC, traffic has resumed on the bridge and water is being drained out from the lake in a controlled manner. However, water and debris are still coming from the Gadhgad storm drain.

The administration is making arrangements for food and accommodation for the people affected by the lake.

The Yamunotri highway has been closed for the last four days due to landslides and road collapses at many places. Executive Engineer of National Highway Manoj Rawat said that due to frequent landslides, there is a problem in opening the road, but efforts are on to make it operational soon.

On the other hand, the road was blocked due to a massive landslide near Naluna on the Gangotri highway. Officials said that due to continuous landslides, the police have barricaded both sides and stopped the traffic for safety.

According to the SEOC, three relief camps have been set up at Tharali in Chamoli district for families affected by the flash floods in Toonri Gad due to heavy rains after Friday midnight.

The administration has made arrangements for food and other essential items for the 83 people living there.

The work of clearing the debris in the affected area is being done on a war footing.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that the roads affected by the disaster in Tharali have almost been repaired and all the basic facilities will be made functional soon.

After heavy rains on Sunday night in Devat village of Pithoragarh district, boulders started falling from the mountain again due to which about 79 families living there were evacuated and taken to safer places.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said that due to the falling of huge stones from the mountain, the villagers have been accommodated in two marriage halls located nearby.

He said that the administration will try to stabilize the place on top of the mountain.

Last week at the same place, a 12-year-old boy sleeping in a house was killed and four other members of his family were injured when a boulder fell on the house. PTI DPT NB