Heavy rain lash TN, holiday for schools in many districts

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and, owing to the incessant showers in several parts of the state, the authorities in many districts declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday.

The sky over Chennai is likely to open up during the first heavy spell of the North-East monsoon in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 14.

On the likely enhanced rainfall activity, the IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and over the South Andaman Sea.

It is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression over West central Bay of Bengal around November 16.

The incessant rain that battered the districts, forced the authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts. At least 15 districts including Chennai are likely to come under a heavy spell today, the forecast said. PTI JSP KH