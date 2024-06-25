Heavy rain lashes 3 Arunachal Pradesh districts

Itanagar: Heavy rain lashed Arunachal Pradesh's Leparada, Siang and Lower Siang districts triggering landslides that blocked roads, an official said.

A landslide that occurred near Siji bridge point has completely blocked the strategically important Likabali-Basar-Aalo-Mechuka and Likabali-Basar-Daporijo road, the official said.

Talking to PTI over phone, Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap said that a massive landslide occurred near Siji bridge point area.

He said an earthmover engaged to clear the debris, has been buried.

The deputy commissioner termed reports that the earthmover driver and two helpers had been buried by the landslide as fake.

The executive magistrate and police have inspected the spot. The earthmover was buried by the landslide but there was no casualty, he added.

Rakshap said it will take at least two-three days to clear the debris.

Leparada District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) T Pema said officials of the district administration are assessing the situation, arising out of continuous downpour.

She said officials are visiting wet rice cultivation fields submerged by water following heavy downpour.

The DDMO appealed to people living near river banks, and landslide-prone zones to move to safer locations.

"We are keeping a strict vigil in the flooded areas", she added.

A landslide disrupted road communication in Siang district near Yeksing, blocking the Aalo-Pangin-Pasighat road.

Several commercial and private vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway, as a huge pile of debris blocked the road, officials said.