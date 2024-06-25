Heavy rain lashes Arunachal's Leparada district

Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) With heavy rain lashing Arunachal Pradesh's Leparada district several acres of crops have been submerged by water, an official said on Tuesday.

A landslide triggered by heavy rain blocked the Aalo-Pangin Pasighat road in Siang district, officials said.

Leparada District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) T Pema said officials of the district administration are assessing the situation, arising out of continuous downpour.

She said officials are visiting wet rice cultivation fields submerged by water following heavy downpour.

The DDMO appealed to people living near river banks, and landslide-prone zones to move to safer locations.

"We are keeping a strict vigil in the flooded areas", she added.

A landslide disrupted road communication in Siang district near Yeksing, blocking the Aalo-Pangin-Pasighat road.

Several commercial and private vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway, as a huge pile of debris blocked the road, officials said. PTI COR RG