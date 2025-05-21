Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, brings temporary relief from sweltering heat

Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and adjoining areas on Wednesday evening, bringing a temporary relief to the people from sweltering heat.

Chandigarh recorded a day-temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius.

However, strong winds were followed by a heavy spell of rain (22.6 mm) here which brought down the mercury by a few notches.

There were reports of hailstorm lashing a few places here in the evening. Power supply was also briefly disrupted at a few places here.

Meanwhile, blistering heat conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab.

According to the Met, in Haryana, Sirsa was the hottest place recording a high of 47 degrees Celsius.

Hisar sweltered at 45 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 45.2 degrees while Rohtak recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot also sweltered recording respective maximums of 43, 43.5, 40.4 and 45 degrees Celsius.