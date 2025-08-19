Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, traffic hit due to inundated roads

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed parts of Chandigarh on Tuesday, leading to traffic disruptions and waterlogging in many areas.
Several roads, including those leading towards Panchkula, were inundated leaving vehicles stranded. The parking lot of the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariats was also flooded, while water accumulated in the Sector 11-15 underpass, prompting fire officials to drain it.
"There was heavy of rain in many parts of Chandigarh, with the northern sectors of the city worst-hit. However, there were some parts of the city, particularly the southern sectors which did not receive rain," an office goer said.
Meanwhile, following heavy rainfall in the Ghaggar river catchment, the Patiala district administration in Punjab issued a safety advisory on Tuesday for villagers residing near the river.
In case of rising water levels, residents were urged to immediately inform the Patiala District Control Room. PTI SUN OZ OZ