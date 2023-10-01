Heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, affects normal life

Ranchi/Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 1 (PTI) Incessant rain has affected normal life in parts of Jharkhand, including state capital Ranchi, as downpour occurred in many areas since Saturday evening.

Rainfall continued on Sunday, causing water-logging in low-lying areas.

The capital city recorded 70 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Saturday and 5.30 pm on Sunday, a weather official said.

Traffic movement was slowed down in several parts of the capital city including Karam Toli Chowk, the stretch between RIMS and Kokar Road, and Kanke Road as several roads were inundated due to heavy rain.

"The widespread rainfall in the state was triggered by a low-pressure system, which is currently over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of Jharkhand. It is likely to gradually move further northwestwards over the next 24 hours," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

He said the downpour will not be regarded as monsoon rain as the process of quantification of rainfall during the four-month-long monsoon season ended in Jharkhand on Saturday, with the state recording 26 per cent rain deficiency.

The widespread downpour will help increase the underground water table in Jharkhand, he said.

The state received 25 mm of rainfall on Sunday.

Tenughat in Bokaro district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 113 mm from 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday. It was followed by 93.4 mm in Nandadih in Giridih district.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was experienced in parts of Ranchi, Ramgarh, Gumla, Lohardaga and Hazaribag districts on Sunday, according to the weather department.

Anand said rainfall is likely to continue in Jharkhand till October 4. He said an orange alert has been issued for parts of Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega, where heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur on October 2. PTI SAN COR SAN ACD