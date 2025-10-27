Heavy rain lashes Kerala, two die; orange alert in six districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI) Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several districts across Kerala on Monday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, officials said.

In Alappuzha district, a fisherman died after his boat capsized near the Arthunkal coast following a strong wind.

The deceased was identified as Paul Devasia, a native of Arthunkal.

He went out for fishing early in the morning, and though other fishermen rescued him from the water, he later died, police said.

Meanwhile, a man from West Bengal died after being struck by lightning at Mukanoor near Angamaly.

Police identified the deceased as Kokhan Misthri (45), who worked at a workshop and was struck by lightning at his rented house in Mukanoor around 8.15 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur, Idukki, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts, indicating the possibility of rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204 mm over the next 24 hours.

The Collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions in Thrissur district on Tuesday, considering the possibility of heavy rain.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts, where rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm is likely.

The IMD further warned of strong winds across all districts in the state.

Officials said heavy rain was reported in the northern districts since early morning, leading to waterlogging in parts of Kozhikode city, where water entered several shops near the KSRTC bus station.

Intense rainfall was also reported in the high-range regions of Malappuram and Kannur, while strong winds battered coastal areas.

The rain also intensified in the central Kerala districts, including Ernakulam and Alappuzha, during the morning hours, authorities said.

Following the heavy rain, a portion of the Aluva-Munnar road near Perumbavoor was damaged, and a traffic regulation was imposed in the area.

The IMD has also predicted intense rain on Tuesday.

Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea in view of the rough weather conditions. PTI TBA TBA ROH