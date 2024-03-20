Heavy rain lashes Odisha, significant fall in mercury level in many places: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20 (PTI) As rains continued to lash most parts of Odisha causing extensive damage to kutcha houses and vegetable cultivation due to nor'wester-induced thundershower and lightening, the IMD on Wednesday said the weather condition is likely to prevail till Thursday morning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said that during 24 hours till 5.30 PM of Wednesday, the state has recorded an average rainfall of 25 mm.

With the rainfall bringing down the mercury level, IMD sources said that Bhubaneswar broke its’ all-time lowest day maximum temperature in March.

The previous lowest of 24.3 degrees Celsius was recorded on March 6, 1970, while Wednesday’s maximum day temperature is 19.2 degrees C.

Cuttack also broke the maximum day temperature record during the day.

While the previous lowest record during March was 23.6 degrees C recorded on March 6, 1970, it was 20 degrees C on March 20, 2024.

Weather scientist Umashankar Dash said as many as nine towns recorded day temperatures below 27 degrees C while 30 places recorded temperature below 30 degrees C.

“We predicted a sharp rise in the day temperature by 8-10 degrees Celsius at most places in Odisha after 24 hours. The night temperature may also soar by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next 4-5 days,” Dash said.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast said that the heavy rainfall is likely to continue at one or two places in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Gajapati districts in Odisha till Thursday morning.

The agency has issued Yellow warning (be updated) of thunderstorm with lightning for one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts.

Many parts of Khurda district including the state capital of Bhubaneswar, neighbouring Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts received intense to very intense spell of rainfall on Wednesday morning, the IMD said, adding that the heavy rain was accompanied by gusty wind.

A report from Dhenkanal district said heavy rains accompanied by strong winds uprooted several trees in Dhenkanal town. Fire brigade personnel were engaged in clearing roads blocked due to tree felling. PTI AAM RG AAM NN