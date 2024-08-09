Heavy rain lashes parts of Dausa, Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Very heavy rain lashed some parts of Rajasthan's Dausa and Bharatpur districts in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am, the Met office said on Friday.

The Mahua area of Dausa recorded the highest rainfall of 195 mm, followed by 160 mm in Bharatpur's Nadbai, 123 mm in Baijpura, and 113 mm in Bayana.

Jaipur's Viratnagar registered 114 mm rainfall during this period, while Thanagazi and Mundawar -- both in Alwar -- recorded 106 mm and 63 mm rain, respectively.

The weather office said thunderstorms and rain were likely to continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan during the next five to seven days.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase in some parts of the Jodhpur division during August 9-10. PTI SDA SHB SZM