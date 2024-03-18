Heavy rain lashes parts of J’khand; gusty wind, heavy rain alert for Tuesday

Ranchi, Mar 18 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed parts of Jharkhand including Ranchi on Monday afternoon and the inclement weather is likely to continue till March 21, a weather official said.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre has also issued an alert of heavy rain coupled with gusty winds and thunder in some pockets of the state on Tuesday, the official added.

"The rainfall was triggered by an anti-cyclonic circulation that brought moisture from the Bay of Bengal and a trough that runs from Jharkhand to north coastal Andhra Pradesh," said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Anand said Ramgarh received 22.5mm rainfall followed by Gumla (19.5mm), Ranchi (15mm) and Lohardaga (5.5mm) till 5.30 pm.

Gumla, Khunti, Ranchi, Lohardaga, Simdega and West Singhbhum might witness gusty winds up to 60kmph coupled with rain and thundery developments on Tuesday, he said. Some parts of the state may also witness hailstorms, he added. PTI SAN SAN MNB