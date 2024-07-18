Heavy rain lashes parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received heavy showers in the last 24 hours with Jhalawar district recording the highest rainfall in the state, officials said on Thursday.

According to the meteorological department in Jaipur, in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Pidaawa in Jhalawar received the maximum rainfall at 75 mm, followed by Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer at 43 mm.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm was recorded at some places in eastern and western Rajasthan. PTI AG RHL