Heavy rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, more showers expected in eastern parts till Aug 28

Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Monsoon activity continued in Rajasthan with very heavy rain pounding some places in Pali district, in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department here said.

According to the weather data in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, light to moderate rain was recorded at several places in the state.

During this period heavy rain lashed some places in Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Udaipur and Chittorgarh districts, the Meteorological Centre Jaipur said.

Raipur in Pali was the wettest in the state recording maximum rainfall of 122 mm, the data showed.

Rasmi of Chittorgarh logged 90 mm of rain followed by 74 mm in Gudhagaurji (Jhunjhunu) and 72 mm in Uniara (Tonk), according to the data.

Many districts including Udaipur, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Kota, Churu, Dausa and Baran received rainfall ranging from 16 to 53 mm, in the last 24 hours.

Rain activities will continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan till August 28, the weather office said.

There is also a strong possibility of light to moderate rain and sometimes heavy rain at many places in Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions, it added.

Some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions may record very heavy rain on August 25 and 26, the Met office said, adding that there is also a possibility of moderate to sometimes heavy rain in some parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan.

Heavy rain may also occur at some places in Jodhpur division on August 25 and 26, the weather office added. PTI SDA OZ OZ