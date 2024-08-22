Heavy rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, more showers expected till Aug 29

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Monsoon activity continued in Rajasthan on Thursday with heavy rain pounding four districts, including Kota and Ajmer, in the the last 24 hours, the meteorological department here said.

According to the weather data in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, light to moderate rain accompanied with thundershowers was recorded at some places in western and eastern Rajasthan.

During the same period, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajsamand, Baran, Kota and Ajmer districts, the Meteorological Centre Jaipur said.

Nasirbad (Ajmer) was the wettest in the state recording the maximum rainfall of 89 mm, the data showed.

Khamnor (Rajsamand) logged 77 mm of rainfall, followed by 68 mm in Nathdwara, 67 mm in Devgarh (Kota) and 65 mm in Baran, according to the data.

Rain activities will continue in parts of eastern Rajasthan till August 29, the weather office said.

Parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions are likely to witness moderate to heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms during this period, it added.

Additionally, there is a possibility of an increase in rain activities in a few parts of Kota and Udaipur divisions between August 25 and 26, the Met centre said.

Light to moderate rain may occur at some places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions between August 23 and 24, it added. PTI SDA OZ BHJ BHJ