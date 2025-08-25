Heavy rain lashes Rajasthan; IMD issues orange alert, schools shut in several districts

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) With heavy to very heavy rain likely to continue on Monday and Tuesday in several parts of Rajasthan, the state government announced that schools across Jaipur and other districts will be closed as a precautionary measure.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, an "orange alert" for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur districts for Monday, while a "yellow alert" warning of heavy rainfall has been sounded in about a dozen districts.

The department noted the intense spell is likely to continue over the next two to three days.

In the 24 hours ending on Monday morning, Nagaur, Churu, Jalore, Udaipur and Sirohi received extremely heavy rainfall, while Sikar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Dholpur and Ajmer witnessed heavy showers. Nagaur recorded the maximum rainfall of 173 mm during this period.

The downpour over the past few days has disrupted normal life across the state, with flood-like conditions reported in several low-lying areas of Kota, Bundi and Sawai Madhopur districts. Large parts of these towns have been inundated, forcing residents to move to safer locations.

Officials mentioned that the Army has been called in to assist civil authorities in relief and rescue operations in three districts.

According to an official statement, seven teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 57 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed in different parts of the state.

Local administrations across several districts, including Jaipur, have announced the closure of schools up to Class 12 for the next two days, citing safety concerns.

The IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue in parts of eastern Rajasthan till Tuesday, urging people to remain alert and avoid waterlogged areas. PTI AG MPL MPL