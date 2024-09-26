Heavy rain lashes several parts of Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 26 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed several parts of Uttarakhand early on Thursday, raising water levels of several rivers, including the Dharma Ganga whose waters damaged the reconstruction work being carried out along its banks.

The Dharma Ganga flows in the Budhakedar area of Tehri Garhwal district. The area had borne the brunt of a flash flood in July and suffered largescale damage to infrastructure.

The flash flood cut off a number of villages and killed a mother-daughter pair in Toli village.

Repair and reconstruction work launched along the banks of the Dharma Ganga after the July disaster has been undone to a large extent by the swollen river, Ghansali subdivisional magistrate Apoorva Singh said.

An excavator was also damaged, she said.

However, there was no damage to life, the official added.

Parts of Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Almora, Rudraprayag, Pauri and Uttarkashi districts also received heavy rain, the State Emergency Operations Centre said.

Mussoorie in Dehradun district recorded 160 mm rainfall, followed by Kalsi at 160 mm, Vikasnagar at 120 mm and Dehradun at 81.5 mm, it said.

Nainital recorded 84 mm rainfall.

The Kali river in Pithoragarh district is flowing at 888.6 metres, less than two metres below its danger mark of 890 metres, the centre said.