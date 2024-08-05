Heavy rain lashes several Rajasthan districts

Jaipur: Heavy rain lashed several districts of Rajasthan, including Tonk, Pali, Bundi and Bhilwar, in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Monday.

The Met centre in Jaipur said Tonk district's Nagarfort recorded 321 mm rainfall and Duni 219 mm; Sojat in Pali district received 261 mm rainfall, Hindoli in Bundi 217 mm and Jahazpur in Bhilwara 213 mm.

During this period, Kalyan in Barmer district recorded 190 mm of rainfall, Bakani in Jhalawar 133 mm and Kishanganj in Baran 158 mm.

Sarwad, Kekri, Gewal and Mangaliyawas -- all in Ajmer district -- recorded 181 mm, 180 mm, 166 mm, and 155 mm of rainfall, respectively, the Met centre said.

The deep depression that had formed over Madhya Pradesh reached eastern Rajasthan on Monday and weakened into a depression. It is likely to move towards western Rajasthan in the next 24 hours and weaken into a well-marked low pressure.

The Met office has predicted the weather system to cause very heavy rainfall -- more than 200 mm -- in Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Jalore, Sirohi, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer districts on Monday. Moderate rainfall is likely in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Bikaner divisions.

The heavy rain caused waterlogging between Kerala-Pali Marwar yard of the Jodhpur division, affecting railway traffic.

"Due to the heavy rainfall, 14821 Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express and 12462 Sabarmati-Jodhpur Express will remain cancelled on August 5," North Western Railway's chief public relations officer Shashi Kiran said.

Many trains have been partially cancelled and some others diverted, he added.

The heavy downpour is likely to continue in some parts of Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on August 6.