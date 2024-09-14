Heavy rain lashes south Bengal, more showers expected

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) Districts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday due to a deep depression situated in the region, the IMD said.

The weather system was situated over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.

The IMD, in a bulletin issued in the afternoon, said the deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh was moving west-southwestwards and laid centred at 20 km south-southwest of Kolkata (West Bengal), 170 km southeast of Bankura.

"It is likely to move nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintain its intensity of deep depression. Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh as a depression during the subsequent 48 hours," it said.

A deep depression is a more intense stage of a low-pressure system and typically precedes the formation of a cyclonic storm, the IMD said.

The IMD said heavy rain was likely in Kolkata over the next 24 hours, with the maximum temperature likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata received 72.4 mm of rain in 24 hours from 6.30 am on Friday, the MET office said in the morning.

In the evening statement, the Met department said from 5.30 pm on Friday, the city and its adjoining areas recorded 53.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

So more than 125.8 mm of rainfall was recorded from 6.30 am on Friday till 5.30 pm on Saturday, it said.

The rainfall disrupted normal life as water-logging was reported in several parts of the city.

Traffic movement was slow on arterial roads such as EM Bypass, Central Avenue, Beleghata Road and Shakespeare Sarani, among others. PTI SUS SOM ACD