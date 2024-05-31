Heavy rain leads to waterlogging at Raj Bhavan in Manipur

Imphal, May 31 (PTI) Waterlogging has been reported at the Raj Bhavan in Manipur following torrential rain in the last few days in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, officials said on Friday.

Three persons have died, while thousands were affected by floods triggered by the downpour in the Imphal valley, they said.

Water accumulated at the Raj Bhavan premises after embankments of Imphal river were breached at various places, a senior official said.

"The situation at the Raj Bhavan has improved considerably compared to the last two days. The inundated areas will be cleared soon depending on the overall weather condition," he said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda, sharing photographs on X, wrote: “Raj Bhavan is getting submerged in flood. It is rarest to see Manipur Governor personally checking water level in the Raj Bhavan." The unprecedented flooding in Imphal has led to large parts of Imphal area being submerged in water. The flood level needs to be reduced swiftly, he added.

Reacting to Bupenda’s post, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, and said: “And the outgoing PM is deep in meditation”.

The Prime Minister embarked on meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on the evening of May 30, and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of June 1.

Manipur’s Minister for Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management, Awangbou Newmai, had on Thursday evening said a total of 1,88,143 people were affected by floods in the northeastern state, while at least 24,265 houses have been damaged.

In view of severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks, the government on Thursday declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31. PTI CORR RBT