Heavy rain leaves dent in new flyover in Patna, Bihar assembly premises waterlogged

Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) Heavy rain has dented a recently inaugurated double-decker flyover in Patna, besides causing waterlogging across several localities in the city, including the Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises.

The downpour has been pounding the state capital since Sunday, severely affecting traffic on the roads, which were submerged in waist-deep water at several places.

The double-decker flyover, which was built at a cost of more than Rs 400 crore and inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar less than two months ago, also showed a dent, though authorities concerned claimed it was fit for use.

State minister for urban development Nitin Nabin told PTI, "The superstructure of the flyover is intact. Because of unusually high rainfall and an inadequate drainage system, there has been minor damage..

"Nonetheless, we have sought a report from all officials concerned across the state, including in Patna, within 72 hours, on damage caused to roads and bridges because of rains. Appropriate action will be taken," the minister said.

Waterlogging was witnessed in areas such as Strand Road, Rajbansi Nagar, Boring Road, Bailey Road, Patliputra Colony, Kankarbagh, Gandhi Maidan and Jamal Road, officials said.

The Bihar assembly premises were also waterlogged, and a video, purportedly of the leaking roof of its extension campus, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by PTI, a bucket has been shown placed below the ceiling to collect the water that is seeping through.

The downpour has also led to a rise in water level in the Ganga river at places like Maner, Danapur, Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Banka Ghat and Hathidah.

The water level of other rivers across the state has also risen following incessant rains over the past two to three days. The state government has directed officials of the district administration across the state to remain alert, an official said.

Almost all rivers have been showing a rising trend, causing inundation of low-lying localities in the vicinity. Officials in the state Water Resources Department (WRD), however, said that the situation "is not alarming so far".

Rains in the past few days have raised the water level of Gandak, Kosi, Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Mahananda and Kamla rivers in the state.Rivers are flowing above the danger mark at certain places in Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Bagaha, Purnea, Supaul, Darbhanga, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Jhanjharpur in the state, said an official bulletin of the WRD department compiled on Sunday.