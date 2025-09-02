Heavy rain leaves Gurugram struggling with traffic, waterlogging woes yet again

Gurugram, Sep 2 (PTI) Incessant rain in the last 48 hours saw Gurugram grappling with the issue of waterlogging yet again, with traffic coming to a standstill and residents reporting severe disruptions to their daily lives.

In the wake of the heavy downpour, it was reported that the Aravali dam near Kadarpur village in Sector 63 A suffered severe damage on Tuesday, resulting in several feet of water flooding nearby villages. Villagers indicated that the intense pressure from the water led to the dam's collapse, creating a potential flood-like situation in the area.

In another incident, rain and subsequent waterlogging impacted the construction of a basement for a building near Ullawas village, causing cracks to appear in nearby homes. The local administration has instructed residents to vacate these houses for safety.

On Monday, traffic in Gurugram was left crippled with multiple videos on social media showcasing extensive traffic jams across several areas. Many individuals reported being stuck in traffic until midnight. Following guidance from the district administration, many corporate employees worked from home on Monday, and schools conducted online classes. Consequently, traffic on Tuesday was relatively lighter on the highways, although waterlogged service lanes further slowed down traffic.

With the city seeing rain on Tuesday morning as well, several roads remained filled with water. Key areas, including Agrasen Chowk, Sector 15, Mehrauli Road, and Old Delhi Road, saw significant water accumulation. As a result, around a dozen underpasses, including Bajghera and Rajiv Chowk, have been closed, restricting vehicular movement.

Gurugram District Information & Public Relations (DIPRO) Bijendra Kumar informed that the city and surrounding areas received over 150 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Badshahpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjeev Singla inspected the SPR road on Tuesday, where he met with administrative and police officials to issue necessary guidelines for smooth traffic management.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deployed pumps and its full workforce to drain water from key roads and residential areas. "Our teams are on the ground and are working to drain the waterlogged areas," said MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. PTI COR MPL MPL