Heavy rain likely across Jharkhand till Sept 26

Ranchi, Sep 21 (PTI) Heavy rains are likely across Jharkhand till September 26, with a fresh low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Sunday.

A 'yellow' alert was issued for Simdega, West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East Singhbhum districts, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state may experience isolated thunder accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 km per hour, along with rain, during the period.

Temperatures are expected to decrease by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, it said.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, Palganj in Giridih district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 70 mm, followed by Nandadih (65.6 mm) and Koner (54.4 mm).

Jamshedpur recorded the highest temperature in the state, at 36 degrees Celsius, while Latehar recorded the lowest at 21.7 degrees Celsius.

The state has recorded 18 per cent surplus rainfall this monsoon, the IMD said.

The state received 1,140 mm of rainfall as compared to the normal of 962.4 mm, since June 1, it said. PTI RPS RPS SOM