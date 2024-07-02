Heavy rain likely in city

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The national capital is likely to receive heavy rains on Tuesday, the weather office said.

Rains will be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi is on orange alert on Tuesday which stands for "Be Prepared" in the IMD colour codes.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is defined as rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day. PTI NSM DV DV