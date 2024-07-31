Heavy rain likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday which is expected to bring relief from humid weather in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's normal. The humidity level stood at 79 per cent at 8:30 am, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal and the highest in July this year.

The rainy weather is expected to continue till August 5, according to the IMD.