Heavy rain likely in northern West Bengal till Sept 15

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely in northern West Bengal over the next few days due to an active monsoon and the presence of an upper air circulation in east Bihar, the IMD said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) is likely in the districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar till September 15.

It said that heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) is likely to occur in parts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri till September 11.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning are very likely in southern West Bengal till September 13.

Light to moderate rain occurred at several places in northern Bengal in the last 24 hours. Jalpaiguri town recorded the highest rainfall during the period at 54 mm, followed by Cooch Behar at 40 mm.