Heavy rain likely in northern West Bengal till Sept 16

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) An upper air circulation over Sikkim will bring heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till September 16, the IMD said on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely to batter Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Parts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are also likely to receive very heavy rain, it said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 km per hour, were likely in parts of the southern districts till September 14.

A partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development was in forecast for Kolkata till Thursday. PTI AMR SOM