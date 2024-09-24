Heavy rain likely in Odisha as low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall at most places in 20 districts for the next few days under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The weather office has forecast torrential rain (7-11 cm) accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the 20 districts on Wednesday.

“Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over westcentral Bay of Bengal & its adjoining northwest off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts,” it said in a bulletin.

The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall till September 26 in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

Besides, thunderstorms with lightning may occur at isolated places in Nuapada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours till 8.30 am, Odisha recorded an average rainfall of 19.7 mm, with the highest downpour of 105 mm at Binjharpur in Jajpur district, followed by 98.3 mm at Gopalpur in Ganjam and 94.9 mm at Nuagaon in Nayagarh.