Heavy rain likely in Odisha over next 4 days

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely in Odisha during the next four days with the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the IMD said.

The low-pressure area, which was formed around 8.30 am, is expected to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on the morning of August 19, it said.

Under its impact, heavy rainfall is expected to lash different parts of the state for four days, it said.

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Nuapada districts on Monday, it added. PTI BBM BBM SOM