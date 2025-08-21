Heavy rain likely in parts of Bengal in next 2 days: IMD

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in some districts of West Bengal during the next two days owing to an upper air circulation in Gangetic West Bengal and an active monsoon trough, the IMD said on Thursday.

It said that light to moderate precipitation is expected at most places in the state till August 25.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that "very heavy rain is likely in Purba Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Medinipur districts of south Bengal over the next two days".

Downpours are also likely in North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Nadia, Purba Medinipur, Howrah and Hooghly districts, it said in its forecast.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts in north Bengal, it said.

According to the IMD data, heavy downpour occurred at some places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am.

Among the places which recorded heavy rain during the period are Buxaduar (190 mm), Subhasini Tea Estate (130 mm), Dhupguri (130 mm) and Dalgaon Tea Estate (120 mm), it added. PTI AMR BDC