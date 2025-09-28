Heavy rain likely in parts of Jharkhand on Dussehra

Ranchi, Sep 28 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely in parts of Jharkhand on Dussehra, an official said on Sunday A 'yellow' alert was issued for Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Pakur, Sahibganj and Godda, with the IMD predicting 7-11 mm rainfall in these districts from October 2 to October 3.

Isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by light to moderate rain, are also likely in the state till October 3, the official said.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, Dumaria in East Singhbhum district recorded the highest rainfall of 38.2 mm in the state.

Godda was the hottest place in the state at 34.3 degrees Celsius, while Latehar recorded the lowest temperature at 20.9 degrees Celsius.

The state received 1,199.1 mm of rainfall this monsoon since June 1, as compared to the normal of 1,013.3 mm, an 18 per cent surplus, according to the IMD. PTI RPS RPS SOM