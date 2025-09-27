Heavy rain likely in parts of Jharkhand till Oct 2

Ranchi, Sep 27 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely in parts of Jharkhand over the next five days, the IMD said on Saturday.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Kolhan region districts of East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Saraikela Kharsawan, it said.

Isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, are likely in Ranchi, Gumla, Bokaro, Ramgarh, and Dhanbad, it added.

The IMD said the temperature is expected to decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, and then increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

"Light to moderate rains will occur in some parts of the state, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the central and southern districts over the next five days," said Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, Sonua in West Singhbhum district recorded the highest rainfall of 117.4 mm in the state.

Godda was the hottest place in the state at 35.4 degrees Celsius, while Latehar recorded the lowest temperature at 20.7 degrees Celsius.

The state received 1,196 mm of rainfall this monsoon, since June 1, as compared to the normal of 1,008 mm, according to the IMD.