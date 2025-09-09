Heavy rain likely in parts of Jharkhand till Sept 14

Ranchi, Sep 9 (PTI) Heavy rain along with thunderstorms is likely in parts of Jharkhand over the next five days, officials said.

A 'yellow' alert was issued for Pakur, Sahibganj, Giridih, Godda, and Jamtara, they said.

"Widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected across Jharkhand till 8.30 am on September 14. During this period, people across the state may experience heavy rain, accompanied by gusty wind reaching speeds of 30-40 km per hour," said a bulletin issued by the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, Lohardaga district recorded the highest rainfall of 40 mm, followed by Barkatha (12.6 mm) and Latehar (9 mm).

The state has recorded a 27 per cent surplus in rainfall this monsoon.

The state received 1,050 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal of 874 mm since June 1, the bulletin said.