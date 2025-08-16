Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan in coming days

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness spells of moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days due to an active low-pressure system, a MeT department spokesperson said Saturday.

The department said that Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms over the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, parts of Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder.

The department further said back-to-back low-pressure systems are expected to form over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, making it highly likely that monsoon activity will remain strong across most parts of Rajasthan in the last week of August, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the MeT office, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms occurred at some places in eastern Rajasthan, while a few areas reported heavy rain.

In western Rajasthan, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at isolated places and heavy rain at a couple of locations. Bali in Pali district recorded the highest rainfall at 70 mm in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am today. PTI AG NB NB