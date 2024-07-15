Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan over next few days

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions of Rajasthan over the next few days under the influence of a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the south Odisha coast on Monday, the meteorological centre here said.

Rain activity is also likely to continue in some parts of the Jodhpur division in the coming days, it said.

A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the south Odisha coast on Monday. Another low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around July 19, according to the meteorological centre.

As a result of this system, the monsoon is likely to remain active at many places in eastern Rajasthan over the next four-five days and heavy rains are likely at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions, the weather office said.

At the same time, there is a possibility of an increase in rain activity on July 17 and 18 and very heavy rain at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions, it said.

Similarly, rain activity is likely to continue in some parts of the Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan in the coming days. There is a possibility of an increase in rain activity at many places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions from July 17 to 19 and heavy rain at some places on July 18, it said.