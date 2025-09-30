Heavy rain likely in parts of West Bengal from Bijoya Dashami

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely in parts of West Bengal from Bijoya Dashami on Thursday due to a low-pressure area, the IMD said.

The low-pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, it said.

Under its impact, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) on Thursday, it said.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is also very likely in Kolkata, along with North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Jhargram, Bankura and Purba Bardhaman, it added.

Heavy to very downpour is likely in the districts of Birbhum, Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman on Friday, the IMD said.

It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely in the northern Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall will occur in these sub-Himalayan districts on Thursday and Sunday also.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression over west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday and cross the south Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast the next morning.

Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts during the period, as the sea conditions are likely to be rough. PTI AMR SOM