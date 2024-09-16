Heavy rain likely in Rajasthan on September 18,19

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely in Rajasthan on September 18 and 19 during which the eastern parts will see an increase in rain and thunder activities.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, a deep depression formed over West Bengal and Jharkhand today and it is likely to move towards the west in the next 24 hours and weaken and become a 'depression'.

Due to the effect of this system, there is a possibility of an increase in rain activities with thunder in eastern Rajasthan on September 18 and 19.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder, lightning at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur division on September 18.

There is also a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder in Kota, Udaipur division at some places, it said.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of western Rajasthan and on these two days with the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning at some places in Shekhawati region and Bikaner division. PTI AG NB NB