Heavy rain likely in south Bengal, fishermen asked not to venture into sea till Wednesday

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) The IMD on Tuesday said a low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal will bring heavy rain in some districts of south Bengal and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in the region till Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure system is likely to become more marked by Wednesday morning and will move west-northwestwards thereafter across Odisha.

Light to moderate rain will occur in most areas over south Bengal with downpours (07-11 cm) at one or two places very likely during the next two days, the weather office said.

The Met said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura districts of south Bengal.

The IMD advised fishermen "not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts till Wednesday", as squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph is very likely to prevail in the region.

Sagar Island received the maximum rainfall at 120 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the other places which got significant amounts of rain are Amta (100 mm), Canning (80 mm), Contai and Manteswar (80 mm each). PTI AMR BDC