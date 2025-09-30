Heavy rain likely in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Bijoya Dashami

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely in parts of southern West Bengal on Bijoya Dashami on Thursday due to a low-pressure area, the IMD said.

The low-pressure area is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, it said.

Under its impact, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday, it said.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely in Kolkata, along with North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Jhargram, Bankura and Purba Bardhaman, it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression over west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday and cross the south Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast the next morning. PTI AMR SOM