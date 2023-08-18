Heavy rain likely in sub-Himalayan districts of Bengal from Aug 21-26

Kolkata: The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 21-26, the Met Department said on Friday.

The southern districts of the state, however, are expected to receive light rain during the period, it said.

The monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas, while strong moisture incursion is also anticipated in the region from the Bay of Bengal, the weather office said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts on August 21 and August 22, it said.

From August 23-26, heavy to very heavy downpour is very likely in these five districts, the Met Department added.