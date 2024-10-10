Heavy rain likely in TN till Oct 14, says met dept

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Several parts in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till October 14, the Regional Meteorological Centre said here on Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Another fresh cyclonic circulation is very likely to develop over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal on October 12, and it is likely to bring widespread rain, it said. PTI JSP KH