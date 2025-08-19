Heavy rain likely in West Bengal till Aug 25

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) West Bengal is likely to experience heavy rain till August 25, owing to strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and anticipated shift of the monsoon trough towards the state, the IMD said on Tuesday.

Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, Bankura and Jhargram districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind, it said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of some southern districts till August 25, it added.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in parts of the northern districts during the period, with heavy rain in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, the IMD said. PTI AMR SOM