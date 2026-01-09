Chennai: Heavy rains are expected across delta districts of Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

The system is currently moving northwest at 15 km per hour and is expected to cross the Sri Lankan coast today, a bulletin issued by the Centre said.

Under the influence of this system, most parts of coastal Tamil Nadu can expect light to moderate rainfall. The forecast also indicates that isolated areas in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts," it said.

On Saturday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore districts, Puducherry and Karaikal and at some places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts.

The Met department also warned of squally weather along the TN coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area with winds expected to range between 45 km ph to 55 km ph, gusting to 65 km ph.

The sea condition is likely to be rough over these areas today (January 9) and tomorrow (January 10), it added.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea areas during the period. Those out at deep sea should avoid Southeast and Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Indian ocean along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

A high wave alert has been issued for the coastlines of Nagapattinam and Karaikal.

Waves are expected to be in the range of 2.7-3.1 metres, the bulletin said.

Chennai is expected to see partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.