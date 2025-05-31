Heavy rain raises water level in Nethravathi River in Dakshina Kannada district, people evacuated

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Continuous rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district has led to an increase in the water level of the Nethravathi River, prompting precautionary evacuations of people from low-lying areas of Bantwal taluk, officials said on Saturday.

This morning, the river was flowing at 7.6 metre, close to the danger mark of 8.5 metre, they said.

Authorities reported water entering houses in Aladkapadpu, located in the 24th ward of the Panemangalore Municipality. Revenue officials, along with ward member Siddiq Guddeyangadi and local volunteers, assisted in relocating affected families to safer areas.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, and more areas may be impacted if rainfall persists and water levels continue to rise.

Guddeyangadi told the news agency that more areas might come under the floodline and volunteers are monitoring the rise on an hourly basis.

Water discharge from nearby dams has also contributed to the increased river flow, officials added.