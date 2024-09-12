Heavy rain submerges Taj Mahal garden

Agra, Sep 12 (PTI) Heavy rainfall during the past two days inundated a garden on the Taj Mahal premises on Thursday.

A short video of the inundated garden became widely circulated on social media and evoked curiosity among tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Shakeel Rafiq, a government-approved tour guide, said a garden near the central tank in front of the main mausoleum became submerged by rainwater.

"The tourists were surprised to see water in the garden and captured it on their phones. I told them that it had become waterlogged due to continuous rain in Agra," he said.

The heritage site apart, the entire city grappled with waterlogging following heavy rainfall during the past two days. Main roads were flooded and rainwater entered homes in many areas.

The Agra Nagar Nigam has shared a helpline to lodge complaints regarding the waterlogging situation.

District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has ordered the closure of schools on Friday due to the heavy rain. The schools had been closed on Thursday as well.