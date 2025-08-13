Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Andhra until August 19: IMD

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) The IMD forecast "heavy rainfall and thunderstorms" at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh for the next seven days, until August 19.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) is set to experience “extremely heavy rainfall” on Wednesday, with heavy to very heavy rain also likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema,” the India Meteorological Centre said in a release.

Strong surface winds of 50-60 kmph are likely over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP on August 13, and 40-50 kmph over Rayalaseema.

On August 14, SCAP may receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall", while NCAP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to experience "heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds." On August 15, "heavy rain is likely at isolated places" over NCAP and Yanam, with thunderstorms and winds of 40-50 kmph forecast in all four regions.

From August 16 to 17, "heavy rain is expected" over NCAP and Yanam, with thunderstorms and strong winds at isolated places over SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On August 18 and 19, "heavy rainfall is likely" over NCAP and Yanam, with reduced thunderstorm activity.

The IMD said a low-pressure area persists over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

An east-west trough runs from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast Arabian Sea across Telangana, north Maharashtra, and south Gujarat between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Another trough extends from east Uttar Pradesh to the low-pressure area across Chhattisgarh up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, contributing to the rainfall activity.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka has become less marked, with weather activity now largely driven by the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system, the department added. PTI MS SSK