Heavy rain to lash Goa till May 26, says IMD; govt urges public to avoid visiting waterfalls

Panaji: Even as Goa continued to receive incessant rain for the second day on Wednesday, the government banned entry to the famous Dudhsagar waterfall, urging people to stay away from such places and high-risk areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in the coastal state till May 26.

Citing the IMD prediction, Goa’s forest minister Vishwajit Rane said in a media statement, “In light of the extreme weather, we urge all residents and visitors to prioritise their safety.” He appealed to the public to “avoid waterfalls and high-risk areas”.

“The gates of Dudhsagar waterfall will remain closed to visitors. Please avoid venturing into other waterfalls as well, as they may pose significant risks due to strong currents, flash floods and slippery terrain,” he said.

Rane said people should also desist from trekking or visiting similar terrains until conditions stabilise.

According to the IMD, rainfall activity over Goa will likely increase between May 21 and May 26, with “heavy to very heavy” rainfall at a few places.

“Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over Goa on May 21. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph is expected over Goa during May 21-23,” the IMD said.