Heavy rain triggers flash flood in J-K's Ramban, over 100 people rescued

Ramban/Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) More than 100 people were rescued after heavy rain triggered a flash flood in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early on Sunday, officials said.

The incessant rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, prompting traffic to be suspended, they said.

About 40 residential houses were damaged after the flash flood hit Dharam Kund village.

More than 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police personnel who rushed to the spot despite the continuous downpour and cloudbursts, the officials said and added several vehicles were swept away in the flood caused by a stream overflowing.

A traffic department spokesperson said vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped from both sides due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places between Nashri and Banihal.

He said the rain was continuing along the highway and commuters were advised not to travel on the arterial road till the weather improved and the road cleared.