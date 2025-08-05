Heavy rain triggers landslide near tunnel of Sevoke-Rangpo railway project, no casualty: NFR

Siliguri (WB), Aug 5 (PTI) Heavy rain triggered a landslide near a tunnel of the under-construction Sevoke-Rangpo railway project on Tuesday, an official said, maintaining that there was no casualty or loss of railway assets.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said that the landslide occurred near tunnel number 7 of the ambitious project that will connect Sikkim with the rest of the country through the railway network.

The incident took place near Rabijhora area.

"As per reports from the field, there are no casualties or injuries to any worker or general public," he said in a statement.

Stating that there was no loss of any machinery or railway assets, the official said that the heavy rain-triggered landslide occurred 30 metres away from the tunnel location and that there was no danger to the tunnel.

"In view of the heavy rainfall, precautionary measures had already been taken to remove the men and machinery from the site in advance," he said.

The NFR official said that work to remove debris and protect the site was being started. PTI AMR ACD