Heavy rain triggers massive traffic jams across Delhi on Monday

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The national capital witnessed traffic snarls across multiple parts of the city on Monday following heavy rainfall throughout the day, severely impacting vehicular movement.

Heavy congestion was reported from several key roads and intersections, with commuters stranded for hours in long queues of vehicles.

The situation was particularly grim in South Delhi and along major ring roads, with waterlogging further worsening the traffic flow.

In Northwest Delhi, traffic was heavy near Lala Jagat Narayan Marg around Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura, with a significant stretch of the Outer Ring Road experiencing slow-moving traffic.

Parts of South Delhi, including the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road, NH-48, and Captain Gaur Marg from Lajpat Nagar to Bahapur, were also severely congested.

"Press Enclave Marg, leading to Max Hospital in Saket, saw a near standstill, with an ambulance reportedly stuck for over 30 minutes in a short stretch," an X user said in a post.

Another commuter reported a complete jam along "Bahadurgarh Road from Meharban Palace to Bara Tooti Chowk." The other major routes affected by the rainfall-induced traffic included Pankha Road in Janakpuri, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Lodhi Road, Rajaram Kohli Marg, New Rohtak Road, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, and Najafgarh Road.

Traffic was also severely affected on the stretch from Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu to Jangpura towards Sarai Kale Khan, causing delays for daily commuters.

Massive jams were reported on Mathura Road, Old Rohtak Road, parts of ITO, and the corridor from Mahatma Gandhi Road to GT Karnal Road, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded due to the ongoing downpour.